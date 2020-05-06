Canada honouring Armed Forces members killed in chopper crash

A procession will travel the Highway of Heroes today from Trenton to Toronto as the Canadian military honours the six Armed Forces members killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

A special repatriation ceremony with the Prime Minister in attendance, will be held at CFB Trenton when the remains of one of the service members arrives on base.

The body of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough was recovered in the hours after the crash, while the other five service members are considered missing and presumed dead.

Following the ceremony a caravan of vehicles will begin the journey to Toronto.

While hundreds traditionally line the highway to show their support, the province is asking people to watch the proceedings from home.