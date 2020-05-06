Canada honouring Armed Forces members killed in chopper crash
A procession will travel the Highway of Heroes today from Trenton to Toronto as the Canadian military honours the six Armed Forces members killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.
A special repatriation ceremony with the Prime Minister in attendance, will be held at CFB Trenton when the remains of one of the service members arrives on base.
The body of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough was recovered in the hours after the crash, while the other five service members are considered missing and presumed dead.
Following the ceremony a caravan of vehicles will begin the journey to Toronto.
While hundreds traditionally line the highway to show their support, the province is asking people to watch the proceedings from home.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.