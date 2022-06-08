Canada imposing new set of sanctions on Canadian consultants working for Russia

Canada is imposing a new set of sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine with a ban on Canadian consultants, including advertising agencies, from working for Russian oil, gas and chemical firms.



Canadian engineering consultants, public-relations agencies and accountants are being banned from working for Russia to further increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin's regime.



The latest round of sanctions bans 28 types of consultants from working for Russia's oil, gas and chemical sector, which accounts for about 50 per cent of its revenues.



Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin's ability to finance his war machine.



Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than one-thousand-and-70 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.



They include Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gold-medal gymnast, who is reportedly Putin's girlfriend.