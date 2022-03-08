Canada indefinitely extends NATO military mission in Latvia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada is indefinitely extending its NATO military mission in Latvia.

The mission, called Operation Reassurance, was due to end next year.

Trudeau made the announcement at the base where Canadian troops are stationed, saying Canadian Armed Forces personnel are defending our freedom and security in the face of Russian aggression.

Trudeau toured the base with leaders from Latvia and Spain as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

