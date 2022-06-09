Canada launches first federal carbon offset market

Canada's first federal carbon offset market has launched.



But climate activists say it simply makes it cheaper for big industry to keep polluting.



Carbon offset markets allow governments, companies and other organizations that emit greenhouse gases to pay for those emissions through the purchase of credits created when emissions are cut somewhere else.



Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (GEEL' bo) says the new federal system is a key piece of Canada's ability to hit both its emissions target for 2030 and getting to net zero emissions by 2050.



It targets big industrial emitters that pay the federal carbon price, but any entity in Canada can buy offset credits from the system.



Louise Comeau, director of climate change at the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, says big industry is really being asked to do very little about its own emissions.



Shane Moffat of Greenpeace Canada calls it a ``massive step back.''