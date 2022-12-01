Canada leaves World Cup without a point after 2-1 loss to Morocco

Team Canada is out of the World Cup in Qatar, falling 2-1 against Morocco.

While Canada's players trailed for much of this final match, Canadian supporters are still full of pride that their team made the tournament for the first time since 1986.

At the Cafe Sable d'or in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood -- home to a large Moroccan population -- devoted soccer fans clapped, while others found deciding who to cheer for difficult.

Canada was playing only to bring home one win from the World Cup after the team lost to Croatia on Sunday and was eliminated from the knockout round.