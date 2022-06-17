Canada looking at COVID-19 shots for babies and toddlers after U.S. approval

Canadian officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve the country's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in the coming weeks, as the U-S prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.

Today, U-S regulators authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for the youngest kids, setting the stage for doses to be administered next week.

Canada's deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, says aHealth Canada continues to review Moderna's application for a vaccine to protect children between six months and five years old.