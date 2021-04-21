Canada looking into flights arriving from India after massive surge of cases
Canada's top public health doctor says the federal government is looking into flights arriving from India following reports that a massive surge of COVID-19 cases is ravaging that country.
Dr. Theresa Tam says India could be a special case due to a "variant of interest" there that may be fuelling a massive outbreak.
Ottawa has generally opted for measures that are not country-specific, such as a pre-boarding test for COVID-19, tests on arrival and government-mandated quarantine.
India recorded nearly 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 today alone, with 2000 more deaths linked to the virus.