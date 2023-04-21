Canada looking into the cost of building a new fleet of warships for the Navy

The Defence Department's top procurement official says he hopes to have a better sense later this year of how much it will cost to build a new fleet of warships for the Navy.

Troy Crosby says defence and procurement officials are reviewing and refining Ottawa's plan to build 15 new warships to replace the Navy's frigates and destroyers over the next two decades.

That includes moving closer to a final design and preparing to cut steel on a test model next year on what will be the largest and most complex military procurement in Canadian history.

But Crosby says he won't have an updated estimate on the cost of the fleet until at least later this year.

That is when he expects Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding to submit a formal proposal for building the first batch of three ships.

The government's most recent estimate in 20-17 was around 60-billion dollars, but the parliamentary budget officer has pegged the price at more than 84-billion dollars due to various delays.

A big increase is likely to force the government into making a tough decision: find more money at a time of growing fiscal constraints, or scale back on the fleet.