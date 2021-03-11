Canada marks National Day of Observance on one year anniversary of global pandemic declaration

It has now been one year since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The federal government has made today a National Day of Observance to pay tribute to the 22,000 Canadian deaths linked to the virus.

Locally, Niagara Region Public Health lists 369 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Worldwide, that number climbs to 2.5 million.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a statement later today to remember the lives lost.

Next week will mark one year since the March 17th State of Emergency was first declared by the Ontario government.