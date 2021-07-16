Canada may set mid-August target to reopen border to fully vaccinated Americans

Canada is getting ready to welcome the world again to non-essential travel.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quietly indicated the reopening plan Thursday night during a COVID-19 call with the premiers.



A readout of the call from the Prime Minister's Office disclosed a target of mid-August for when the border might reopen for fully vaccinated Americans.



Trudeau also said if Canada's current positive path of vaccination rate and public-health conditions continue, then Canada could be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.



The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the early weeks of the pandemic.