Canada not immune to violent protests

It was a weekend of protests across the U-S and in several Canadian cities.

Thousands of protesters demanding an end to anti-black and anti-Indigenous racism marched peacefully in downtown Toronto on Saturday

The protest, organized by a group dubbed Not Another Black Life, followed the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto last Tuesday.

But in Montreal, an anti-racism protest, in solidarity with demonstrators south of the border, ended in a violent clash last night between some protestors and police.

After the police declared the gathering illegal, tensions flare with projectiles thrown at officers and police responding with pepper spray and tear gas.

Meantime in the U.S., President Trump was forced into a reinforced bunker Friday night as protesters gathered outside the White House.

Officials say he and his family were in the bunker for about an hour as a precaution.

After protests got out of hand in Buffalo on Saturday night, a 9 p.m. curfew was put in place last night across Erie County.

The protests began after a Minneapolis man, George Floyd died as an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck despite the victim repeatedly telling police, "I can't breathe."