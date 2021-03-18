Canada not satisfied with report on plane crash in Iran that killed 55 Canadian citizens
Canada's Transportation Safety Board says a report from Iran on the downing of a passenger jet by its military in January 2020 doesn't explain why the tragedy happened.
Board chair Kathy Fox says the final report does not include a detailed explanation or evidence about the underlying factors that caused Iran's military to fire two surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
All 176 people on board the jetliner were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.
Fox says the TSB, Canada's air-safety investigator, does not believe the results from the review will reduce the risk to commercial airlines operating in Iran's airspace.
The final report from Iran's civil aviation body blamed ``human error'' as the reason why the Revolutionary Guard shot down the jetliner after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.
The Canadian government has rejected the report outright, describing it as ``incomplete'' and devoid of ``hard facts or evidence.''
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery