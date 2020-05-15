Canada One Outlet on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls opening on Tuesday

Canada One outlet mall on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls will be reopening their doors on Tuesday.

Brad Lounsbury, Leasing Manager for the mall, spoke with CKTB and explained that because every store at the mall has parking lot access, they are permitted to open.

Lounsbury says the mall will be taking all precautions when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The mall is removing tables from their food court, placing social distancing markers on the floors, and placing signage in the parking lots as well as in front of each store to encourage social distancing.

They will also be staggering parking.

Lounsbury says they will also have staff for the bathrooms to monitor how many people are using them and to make sure the bathrooms are sterilized appropriately.

While the mall will be putting in place their own policies, Lounsbury says each store will also be adding their own policies.

Lounsbury says he knew they would be able to reopen soon, but the decision came down faster than they were anticipating.

The mall plans to open from 11-7pm as of Tuesday, but each store may have slightly different hours as they adjust.