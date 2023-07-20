Canada opens World Cup against Nigeria

Canada kicks off the Women's World Cup tonight against Nigeria.

The Canadian women take to the pitch at 10:30 p.m. this evening.

Canada find themselves in the difficult Group B with Australia, The Republic of Ireland, and Nigeria.

The women are the defending Olympic gold medallists but their best finish in the World Cup came 20 years ago in 2003 where they finished fourth.

In 2019, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Sweden in a 1-0 loss.

Canada is currently the No. 7-ranked team in the world.