Canada part of international talks on 'COVID passports'

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Canada is part of international conversations about the rollout of so-called ``vaccine passports.''

She says it is important for Canada to be at the table as nations decide whether those entering their countries will require a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hajdu says, however, she shares concerns about the rollout of a domestic version of that program that would see Canadians have to show proof of vaccination before engaging in certain activities.

Among the issues that have been raised are fairness, given the amount of time it will take for every Canadian to get a vaccine, as well as questions around civil liberties.