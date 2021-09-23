Canada pausing further shipments of COVID-19 vaccines due to excess stockpile
Federal officials have pressed the pause button on further shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. as the country sits on a stockpile of 18.7-million doses.
Ninety-five-million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were to arrive by the end of September, but 20-million doses are still on the way.
Canadian officials are currently working on plans to donate the excess vaccine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in the Liberal election platform that Canada will donate at least 200-million doses of vaccine through COVAX by the end of next year.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. LockwoodAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. Lockwood
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 23Evergrande, a Chinese company can’t pay a relatively small $100 million debt. CIBC rolls out new logo. JD Power, a company that looks at quality of service, released a ranking of the 20 largest airports in North America, Pearson ranked 19th. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.