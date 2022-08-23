Canada poised to sign deal to work with two German automakers for EV batteries

The federal government is poised to sign agreements to work with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz on supplying raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to observe the signing ceremony in Toronto this morning.

Scholz hinted at the pending memorandums of understanding between Canada and the two German auto manufacturers during a news conference with Trudeau in Montreal on Monday.

A senior government official says the agreements will revolve around the provision of Canadian cobalt, graphite, nickel and lithium for use in the German companies' vehicles.

The official, who spoke on condition that he not be identified because the agreements had not yet been signed, says the deals are intended to ensure Canada's place in the companies' E-V supply chains.

The agreements come one week after U-S President Joe Biden signed a plan to provide tax credits for electric vehicles produced in North America.