Canada Post COVID outbreak larger than first thought

 An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Canada Post processing plant where more than 45-hundred people work is bigger than first thought.

 Mandatory testing at the plant in Mississauga has found 27 asymptomatic cases in 48 hours.

A total of 149 workers have tested positive so far and Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside a shift targeted by public health officials. 

