Canada Post COVID outbreak larger than first thought
An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Canada Post processing plant where more than 45-hundred people work is bigger than first thought.
Mandatory testing at the plant in Mississauga has found 27 asymptomatic cases in 48 hours.
A total of 149 workers have tested positive so far and Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside a shift targeted by public health officials.
On Line Learning/School ExtendedMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the Ontario government extending on line learning at home
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland