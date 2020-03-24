Canada Post implementing 'Knock, Drop, and Go' policy

Postal workers are taking new steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, dubbed the ‘Knock, Drop, and Go’ approach.

Canada Post is reducing hours of service and will no longer be allowing people to sign for packages.

Instead, postal workers will be knocking on the door, finding a safe place to drop off packages, and then continuing on their route without waiting for a response.

Canada Post officials are asking residents not to go outside to meet the postal workers when they are dropping off mail.

Parcels requiring ID verification will be sent directly to the post office for pickup and a notice card will be sent to the intended recipient.

Canada Post is also waiving the normal 15-day hold period.

Packages will be held with no time restrictions.