Canada Post moving up the deadline for parcel delivery
Get your parcels ready for posting.
Canada Post says they're seeing record holiday demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is moving up deadlines for parcel delivery within Canada.
The local deadline is Friday for Priority, Xpresspost and flat rate box and regular parcel services.
The country's post office delivered a record 1.1 million parcels over the weekend.
