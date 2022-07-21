Canada Post selects Port Dalhousie's Carousel for stamp series

One of Niagara's most treasured attractions is now featured on a stamp.

Canada Post released a set of stamps to celebrate the wonder and playfulness of vintage carousels in Canada, the Port Dalhousie's Lakeside Park Carousel made the cut.

The featured carousels are each known for their elaborately carved and beautifully painted animals.

When talking about selecting the St. Catharines landmark, officials said "Built by Kremer’s Carousel Works circa 1903, this impressively large carousel boasts 68 animals and four chariots in four rows – and today still costs only a nickel to ride."

The stamp set also features Bowness Carousel in Calgary, C.W. Parker Carousel No. 119, in B.C, Roseneath Carousel in Roseneath, and Le Galopant in Montréal.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.