Canada Post sending out free postcards as part of 'Write Here Write Now' campaign

Canada Post is hoping Canadians will return to 'snail mail' to reconnect with friends and family.

The crown corporation will be sending out free postcards to Canadian households over the next few weeks as part of a campaign dubbed 'Write Here Write Now.'

Approximately 13.5 million free postcards will be sent out starting in March.

There will be six versions of the postcards, but each household will only receive one randomly selected card.

The postcards can be sent anywhere in Canada at no cost.