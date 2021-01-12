Canada reaches deal to buy 20M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to buy an extra 20 million doses of the vaccine it produced with its German partner BioNTech.
He says that means Canada will receive 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.
He also says that between now and sometime between April and June, Canada will have enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 million people against the deadly coronavirus.
Trudeau is also announcing the Canada-U. S. land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Feb. 21 _ another 30-day extension to the restrictions in place since mid-March.
