Canada revamps rent-relief program for businesses, expand loan program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide direct help to businesses to help them offset the cost of rent.

He says a revamped commercial rent-relief program will cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses for companies, and up to 90 per cent for those subject to localized lockdowns.

The government also says today that it will cover up to 65 per cent of eligible wages through its subsidy program, but only until the end of December, and expand a well-used loan program by providing an additional $10,000 that could be forgivable.