Canada Revenue Agency plan full resumption of collection activities this year

The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.



The briefing documents to Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said the agency planned the full resumption of collection activities early this year.



The move was the last of four steps the CRA planned to take after it had to adjust its efforts given health and economic concerns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As those concerns have waned, the agency and the departments it assists are readying for a bump in outstanding debts that will require extra effort to collect. particularly as tax season kicks up.



The tax filing deadline this year is set for May 2nd because April 30th falls on a Saturday.



The revenue agency says a return is considered filed if it is received, or a paper filing is postmarked, on or before May 2nd.