The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says Canada's 100 highest-paid C-E-Os broke records with their compensation in 2022.



The organization's latest report found that those 100 CEOs, most of them men, were paid an average of 14-point-nine-million dollars.



That's seven-thousand-one-hundred-62 dollars an hour.



The report says that before the end of today, the average C-E-O has already made the average worker's yearly salary.



Senior economist David Macdonald says most C-E-O pay comes not in the form of salaries, but in bonuses, company shares and stock options.



He says the gap between average CEO pay and average worker pay is highest in Ontario.