Canada's 4x100 men's relay team wins bronze

CKTB - NEWS - Men 4x100 relay

Canada's men's 4x100 relay team has won bronze.

The team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney secured the win at the Tokyo Olympics this morning.

It's the third medal of the Games and the sixth Olympic medal overall for De Grasse.

