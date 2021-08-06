Canada's 4x100 men's relay team wins bronze
Canada's men's 4x100 relay team has won bronze.
The team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney secured the win at the Tokyo Olympics this morning.
It's the third medal of the Games and the sixth Olympic medal overall for De Grasse.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod Mawhood
-
Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games start in 365 daysTim talks to Doug Hamilton Board Chair for the Canada Summer Games
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - AUG 6Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.