Canada's annual inflation rate cooled in February but grocery prices remain elevated

The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.



Statistics Canada says its consumer price index in February was up 5.2 per cent compared with a year earlier.



The reading compared with an annual inflation rate of 5.9 per cent in January and was the lowest reading since January 2022 when it was 5.1 per cent.



Statistics Canada noted that the decline was due to a steep monthly increase in prices in February 2022.



Despite the overall cooling, grocery prices remained elevated and outpaced overall inflation.



Prices for food purchased from stores in February were up 10.6 per cent compared with a year ago, the seventh consecutive month of double-digit increases.