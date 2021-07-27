Canada's border agents could strike 3 days before land border opens to Americans

Just three days before Canada's land border opens to vaccinated Americans on August 9th, some border agents could be walking the picket lines.

The 9000 employees have voted in favour of strike action saying they have been without a contract for more than 3 years, and they are looking for equal pay compared to other law enforcement agencies.

President of Customs of Immigration, Mark Weber tells CKTB they want a better workplace as well.

"We want protections against harassment and discrimination. We have some pretty toxic workplaces at the CBSA. We are dead last in public service employee surveys year after year. We are right at the top for harassment and workplace violence. We want some language to help protect our members from whistle blowing."

Although just under 3000 officers can go on full strike because their posts are deemed non-essential for the safety and security of the public, the job action would likely slow traffic into Canada as union members can stage a work-to-rule campaigns and rotating strikes to disrupt traffic flow.

No new talks have been scheduled.