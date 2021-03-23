Canada's budget day will be April 19th
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal Liberals will table a budget on April 19.
It will be the first federal budget in more than two years, after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada.
It will also be Freeland's first budget as finance minister; she took on the portfolio last summer following Bill Morneau's resignation.
The budget is expected to provide a full accounting of all government spending through the pandemic, which has sent the deficit for the fiscal year to almost $400 billion.
It is also expected to outline the Liberals' plan to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion over the coming years in fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover.
The government has previously said the spending plan will include measures to create a national child-care system, improve skills training and help green the economy.
