Canada's Chief Public Health Officer tells Canadians to avoid cruises

Canada's top doctor is telling Canadians to avoid cruise ships.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam put out the warning today as the world continues to combat COVID 19.

This comes the Diamond Princess is due to dock in California later today after passengers were confined to their cabins when 21 travellers were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is carrying 3,500 people, including 237 Canadians.

The federal government has secured a plane to repatriate Canadians on the ship.

Once they arrive in Canada, they will be quarantined at CFB Trenton for 14 days.