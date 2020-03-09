Canada's Chief Public Health Officer tells Canadians to avoid cruises
Canada's top doctor is telling Canadians to avoid cruise ships.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam put out the warning today as the world continues to combat COVID 19.
This comes the Diamond Princess is due to dock in California later today after passengers were confined to their cabins when 21 travellers were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Grand Princess is carrying 3,500 people, including 237 Canadians.
The federal government has secured a plane to repatriate Canadians on the ship.
Once they arrive in Canada, they will be quarantined at CFB Trenton for 14 days.
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues