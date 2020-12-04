Canada's COVID-19 case count passes 400,000
Canada has now recorded more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the global pandemic.
Today's bleak marker came after Saskatchewan reported 283 new cases of the virus today, bringing the national tally to 400,030.
The speed at which Canada reached the 400,000 mark is the latest sign of the accelerating pace of the pandemic across the country.
Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 18 days ago on Nov. 16.
It took six months for Canada to record its first 100,000 cases of COVID-19, four months to reach the 200,000 threshold and less than a month to arrive at 300,000.
Canada's national death toll from the virus currently stands at 12,470.
-
Cards for SarahShelby Knox Speaks with Ed Sanchuk - OPP Constable regarding Cards for Sarah
-
Ontario Government Assembles COVID-19 Vaccine Task ForceShelby Knox Speaks with Christine Elliot - Ontario Minister of Health regarding Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force
-
Astronomy News/Mysterious Flash/Light in the Sky FakeShelby Knox Speaks with Scott Sutherland - Meteorologist and Science Writer with The Weather Network regarding astronomy news