Canada's governor general has resigned and released a statement

Canada's governor general, Julie Payette has resigned after an independent review of workplace harassment allegation.

The position is the representative of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the former astronaut to the role in 2017.

Payette released a statement on social media saying everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment.

"Tensions have arisen at Rideau Hall over the past few months and for that, I am sorry."

