Canada's health minister says announcement coming 'very soon' on COVID-19 border measure changes

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will announce changes to COVID-19 prevention measures at the Canadian border ``very soon.''

The government has faced mounting pressure for weeks to do away with a requirement for fully vaccinated travellers into Canada to provide a negative molecular COVID-19 test.

For travellers making only a short jaunt over the border, the test can be completed in Canada before the trip takes place, drawing even more ire from travellers and the tourism sector.

The rule is part of an order in council that will expire on Sunday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has defended the test requirement in the past, but recently said that it needs to be reviewed.

After meeting with fellow cabinet ministers Tuesday, Duclos says the government plans to make an announcement on the border in the coming days.

