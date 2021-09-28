Canada's housing sector went from a moderate to high degree of vulnerability: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the housing sector went from a moderate to high degree of vulnerability in the second quarter.

CMHC bases its vulnerability ratings on four factors -- overheating, price acceleration, overvaluation and excess inventories.

If those factors become imbalanced or risks increase in several areas at once, people could begin struggling with their mortgages.

Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal, Moncton and Halifax all have high degrees of vulnerability.