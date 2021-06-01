Canada's Immunization group says people who got AZ first, can get Pfizer of Moderna for second

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for the first dose can be offered something else for the second.

The advice from NACI affects more than two-million Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine before provinces stopped using it for first doses last month.

NACI says it's basing its advice on the risk of a rare blood clot syndrome linked to AstraZeneca, and emerging evidence in favour of mixing and matching different types of vaccines.

Manitoba didn't wait for the guidance, announcing Monday it would offer AstraZeneca recipients Pfizer or Moderna if they wanted.