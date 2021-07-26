Canada's Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze

Team Canada has its first bronze medal at the Olympics.

Jessica Klimkait from Whitby secured the latest medal in women's under-57 kilogram judo by defeating Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia.

So far Canadian athletes have been excelling in the water, with one gold and two silver medals in the pools.

Margaret Mac Neil of London took gold in women's 100m butterfly yesterday.

Mac Neil also helped the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, and Taylor Ruck to silver.

Elsewhere, the women's 3m synchronized springboard diving duo of Jennifer Abel and Melissa Cintrini-Beaulieu took silver.

Canada currently has one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.