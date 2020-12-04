Canada's jobless rate falls to 8.5%, Niagara shows dip as well

Statistics Canada says the economy added 62,000 jobs in November compared with an addition of 84,000 in October.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent compared with 8.9 per cent in October.

Employment rose by 0.3 per cent for the month, compared with 0.5 per cent in October. That contrasts with the period between May and September, when employment grew by an

average of 2.7 per cent per month.

Here in Niagara, our jobless rate also fell from 7.5 per cent to 7.2.

