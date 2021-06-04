Canada's jobless rate inches up slightly while Niagara's drops

Canada's jobless rate increased slightly, but Niagara is reporting a drop in unemployment.

The country's overall unemployment rate saw little change due to the 68,000 jobs lost last month, moving from 8.1 percent in April to 8.2 percent in May.

The major change concerns workers who dropped out of the labour force completely last month, with many people saying they had simply gave up looking for employment.

It is the second month of declines after 207,000 jobs were lost in April.

But locally, Niagara is reporting a drop in the unemployment rate, going from 11.7 in April to 10.8 last month.

In all, Niagara added about 2,000 jobs.