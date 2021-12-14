Canada's labour minister is open to amending law that would give 10 sick days to fed. workers

Canada's labour minister says the Trudeau government is open to amending legislation that would provide 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

Seamus O'Regan acknowledges that at least two provisions in Bill C-3 could undermine its objective, which is to ensure ill workers don't have to choose between going to work sick or staying home without pay.

One provision would allow employers to require a doctor's note.

But senators on a committee pre-studying the bill say that makes no sense, since someone with COVID-19 symptoms is not even allowed to enter a doctor's office these days.