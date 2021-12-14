Canada's labour minister is open to amending law that would give 10 sick days to fed. workers
Canada's labour minister says the Trudeau government is open to amending legislation that would provide 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.
Seamus O'Regan acknowledges that at least two provisions in Bill C-3 could undermine its objective, which is to ensure ill workers don't have to choose between going to work sick or staying home without pay.
One provision would allow employers to require a doctor's note.
But senators on a committee pre-studying the bill say that makes no sense, since someone with COVID-19 symptoms is not even allowed to enter a doctor's office these days.
-
view from the drive thru - ‘Quit-Tok’: 'The Great Resignation' on social mediaview from the drive thru - ‘Quit-Tok’: 'The Great Resignation' on social media
-
Council Recap – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikSt. Catharines Council budget recap with Mayor Sendzik
-
St. Catharines City councillor appointed to Regional CouncilSt. Catharines City councillor Mat Siscoe has been appointed to fill the seat left empty after the death of Sandie Bellows on regional council. He speaks to Tim Denis