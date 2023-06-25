Canada's largest Pride parade held in Toronto today

Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.



The annual event, which caps off weeks of festivities celebrating the city's LGBTQ community, is slated to attract thousands of marchers and 250 participating groups.



But the event will unfold amid heightened security prompted by a rise in threats targeting Pride festivals across the country and a surge in hateful incidents targeting the LGBTQ community.



Parade organizer, Pride Toronto, says policing costs have more than doubled this year, while insurance costs ballooned from $67,000 in 2022 to more than $300,000.

A handful of candidates hoping to be elected as Toronto's mayor tomorrow are spending their final several hours of campaigning at the parade today.



Voters in Toronto head to the polls tomorrow to elect their next mayor, with a record 102 candidates to choose from, and some prominent candidates including Ana BailÃ£o, Olivia Chow, and Brad Bradford are expected spend today at the parade.



The parade caps off weeks of LGBTQ celebrations and is expected to also be attended by thousands of marchers.