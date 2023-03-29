Canada’s National Defence Minister will be Niagara tomorrow.

Anita Anand and St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle will visit a local grocery store in the morning to talk about the federal government's recent budget.

They are expected to talk about the Grocery Rebate and affordability measures in the spending plan.

Budget 2023 proposes to introduce a one-time Grocery Rebate, providing $2.5 billion in targeted inflation relief for 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families.

The Grocery Rebate will provide eligible couples with two children with up to an extra $467; single Canadians without children with up to an extra $234; and seniors with an extra $225 on average.

