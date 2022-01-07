Canada's NDP Leader and wife welcome daughter

Congratulations are flooding in from all corners after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced the birth of a daughter a day after his 43rd birthday.

Singh revealed yesterday that he and his wife Gurkiran Kaur (GUR'-kih-rahn KOW'-er) welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

No name yet for the new family member -- in Sikh tradition, a newborn is named around two weeks after their birth in a ceremony called Naam Karan.

Singh, who's spent a lot of campaign time pushing hard for better paternity and maternity benefits for new parents, says he's planning to take some paternity leave.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole are among the many offering Singh their congratulations.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is another -- tweeting ``there are few happier events or magnificent results than a birth.''

Singh and his wife, a fashion designer, were married in February 2018 in a traditional Sikh wedding.



