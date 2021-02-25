Canada's new chief of defence staff steps aside while being investigated for misconduct
The Canadian Armed Forces is reeling following news that chief of the defence staff, Admiral Art McDonald, is being investigated for misconduct.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced late last night that McDonald has voluntarily stepped aside while military police investigate.
It comes just over a month after McDonald took over the top post from General Jonathan Vance.
Vance is also under investigation after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denies.
There's been no comment from McDonald.
