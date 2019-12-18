Canada's Newsmaker of the Year goes to..............
The woman at the centre of the biggest political story of the year has been named the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year by The Canadian Press.
Jody Wilson-Raybould was at the epicentre of the S-N-C-Lavalin affair, which cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, his most trusted aide, the top federal public servant and possibly a second majority mandate.
Wilson-Raybould may continue to influence events as the S-N-C-Lavalin case makes its way through the judicial system and current Justice Minister David Lametti grapples with whether to order a remediation agreement.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.