Canada's Newsmaker of the Year goes to..............

The woman at the centre of the biggest political story of the year has been named the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year by The Canadian Press.

Jody Wilson-Raybould was at the epicentre of the S-N-C-Lavalin affair, which cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, his most trusted aide, the top federal public servant and possibly a second majority mandate.

Wilson-Raybould may continue to influence events as the S-N-C-Lavalin case makes its way through the judicial system and current Justice Minister David Lametti grapples with whether to order a remediation agreement.