Canada's Olympic flag-bearers named

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that women's basketball player Miranda Ayim and men's rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama will be Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.



This will be Ayim's third and final Games, with the fourth-ranked women's basketball team set to play its first game one week from today.



Hirayama is the captain of Canada's men's rugby sevens team, which starts play Sunday.