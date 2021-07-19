Canada's Olympic flag-bearers named
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that women's basketball player Miranda Ayim and men's rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama will be Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
This will be Ayim's third and final Games, with the fourth-ranked women's basketball team set to play its first game one week from today.
Hirayama is the captain of Canada's men's rugby sevens team, which starts play Sunday.
view from the drive thru - Baseball Money Talksview from the drive thru - Baseball Money Talks
Getting back to ‘normal’ - The Manhattan Bar & GrillTim talks to Wayne Kretz from The Manhattan Bar & Grill about the first weekend back.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: July 19Canada has now surpassed the United States in terms of fully vaccinated residents. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health