Canada's plans to upgrade NORAD will be unveiled today

National Defence Minister Anita Anand will be at an air force base in Ontario this morning delivering an announcement about Ottawa's plans to upgrade North America's aging defences.

The announcement comes in the middle of many warnings from U-S and Canadian military officials and experts about the state of Norad, the shared early-warning defence network that's badly showing its age.

Anand has been promising a robust package of investments for upgrading the system, which was first established in the 1950s and is responsible for detecting incoming airborne and maritime threats to North America, including missiles and aircraft.