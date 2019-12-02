Canada's premiers meet in Toronto today

Canada's premiers will meet today for the first time as a group since the federal election, which laid bare some regional divisions.

They'll gather in Mississauga, just west of Toronto.

Saskatchewan's Scott Moe and Alberta's Jason Kenney are expected to call for changes to the equalization formula, but there's unlikely to be consensus on that around the table.

Moe admits the premiers all have their own priorities and differing opinions, but says they will still try to find some things they can agree on.

They'll be looking for a collective approach to their relationship with Justin Trudeau's new Liberal minority government