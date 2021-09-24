Canada's premiers want to discuss increasing federal share of health care costs

Canada's premiers say they want to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before the throne speech to discuss increasing Ottawa's share of health care costs.



British Columbia Premier John Horgan -- current chair of the Council of the Federation -- says publicly funded health care is the provincial and territorial leaders' top priority as a fundamental part of Canadian society.



The First Ministers held a postelection phone call meeting yesterday, where they discussed the need for the federal government to provide 35 per cent of costs through the Canada Health Transfer, up from 22 per cent.



In August, Trudeau said he will not discuss permanent changes to provincial health transfers until after the pandemic has passed.