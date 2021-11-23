Canada's throne speech marks start of 44th Parliament

The speech from the throne was delivered today marking the opening of the 44th Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising Canada will be in a better place coming out of the pandemic.

“Not only do they want Parliamentarians to work together to put this pandemic behind us, they also want bold, concrete solutions to meet the other challenges we face.”

“The decade got off to an incredibly difficult start, but this is the time to rebuild. This is the moment for Parliamentarians to work together to get big things done, and shape a better future for our kids.”

The speech was read by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person appointed to the position.

She centred the theme of reconciliation in the government's speech from the throne with an introduction she wrote herself.

In the speech, which she delivered at times in Inuktitut, Simon encouraged parliamentarians to learn about the lived realities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

Speaking in French, she also touched upon the revelations about unmarked graves at residential schools across Canada that ``open deep wounds.''

Throne speeches are written by the Prime Minister's Office but governors general can add some lines of their own.

